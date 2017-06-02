Keith Dalgleish takes triple aim at Edinburgh Cup jackpot

Keith Dalgleish is triple handed as he bids to land Edinburgh Gin’s Edinburgh Cup at Musselburgh for the second time in three years.

The Carluke trainer, successful with Tommy Docc in 2015, saddles Euro Nightmare, Taxmeifyoucan and Somnambulist in the £80,000 feature over 1m 6f.

Dalgleish, right, said: “It’s terrific prize money and it’s not too far away. We’re fortunate to have three good enough to run in such a decent race and Euro Nightmare has already won at Musselburgh over a shorter trip.”

Mark Johnston, a three-time winning trainer, also has three of the ten runners in Time To Study, Mister Manduro and The Blues Master.

Champion apprentice Josephine Gordon rides in the first four races and she is aboard Cray for in-form Middleham trainer James Bethell.

Newmarket-based Sir Mark Prescott is represented by Alabaster, who is on a hat-trick following wins at Chelmsford City and Kempton.

Impressive Catterick winner Rebel Assault looks the pick of six runners declared for the ebfstallions.com Edinburgh Castle Conditions Stakes.

Mark Johnston’s filly scored by eight lengths on her debut and is already being talked about as Royal Ascot material.

The first-ever running of the Edinburgh Gin’s Fillies’ Stakes sees a field of ten for the Listed prize staged over 7f.

They include Hugo Palmer’s Unforgetable Filly, a fine sixth in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, and the Karl Burke-trained Conselice, winner of the Italian equivalent last year.