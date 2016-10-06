Keith Dalgleish scores again at Ayr as Jim Goldie shines

The final Flat meeting of the season at Ayr saw Keith Dalgleish saddle his 73 rd winner of the year when Saint Equiano (2-1) trounced his rivals in the opening six furlong maiden. When jockey Phillip Makin asked the colt to lengthen about two furlongs out he shot clear and won eased down by two and three quarter lengths from Midaawi.

Dalgleish said afterwards : “I’ll step him back up to seven furlongs next year – he’s a nice horse.”

Jim Goldie was another Scottish based trainer in form sending out two winners – Goninodaethat (7-1) in the six furlong handicap, who was landing his seventh win at Ayr, and Rioja Day, who won the final race.

The feature race, the £12,000 Crabbie’s Handicap over seven furlongs was won by Moonlightnavigator, who was three times a runner-up at the track in the summer but went one better yesterday for trainer John Quinn and jockey Dougie Costello.

Afterwards Costello said : “He’s been frustrating but it was good to get the win as he had something to aim at here with the strong pace.”

There were presentations to the leading jockey, owner and trainer at Ayr for the season, going to Paul Mulrennan, Keith Dalgleish and Johnnie Delta Racing respectively.

Few trainers have their string in better nick than William Haggas and his Tasleet is taken to defy a lengthy absence in the Dubai 100 Challenge Stakes.

He has not been seen since winning the Greenham run at Chelmsford back in April, but by all accounts did a sparkling piece of work at the weekend and will relish the ground.