Harvest Moon set to reap rich reward for Richard Fahey

Harvest Moon can give Richard Fahey another winner in the 32Red Casino Median Auction Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle.

The daughter of Mayson, who Fahey trained to win a July Cup and who has made such a good start to his second career as a stallion, has shown a modicum of ability in her first two starts.

In both of those, at Nottingham and at Redcar, she was staying on in the closing stages and while she will not be winning any major prizes, there has been enough to suggest she can win a race.

It is no surprise at all she steps up in trip to seven furlongs on this occasion and if the extra distance brings out as much improvement as seems likely, then she should be right on the premises.

Ann Duffield does exceptionally well with her two-year-olds and Wild Acclaim takes the eye in the Betway Maiden Stakes. The son of Acclamation made a very promising debut when second at Hamilton in July but has not been seen since.

Only beaten by Kevin Ryan’s Whirl Me Round, who is now rated 86, Wild Acclaim was just over two lengths adrift despite looking very green. Returning from 138 days on the sidelines is clearly not ideal, but the form looks strong with the third and fifth winning. Duffield is keen to get another run into him this season but he is likely to want further in time as he is related to Opinion, a decent middle-distance performer for Sir Michael Stoute before winning a Group One in Australia.

Si C’Etait Vrai was a very useful performer in Ireland in his younger days, but, if he fails again in the Happy 3rd Birthday Jenson Roe Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Leicester, it is hard to see where connections can go with him.

At his peak for Dessie Hughes, he was second in a Boyne Hurdle and chased home the likes of Morning Assembly and Djakadam over fences. He has obviously had plenty of problems as he was picked up for just £6,000 but looks handicapped to do some damage for his new connections.

The excellent Neil Mulholland was making all the right noises before his first run this time last year but he was pulled up and the same thing happened next time out.

He finally finished a race at Ascot in April but was beaten a long way and first time out this season he got rid of his rider at the first.

It now becomes a point of whether he wants to do it any more rather than handicap marks and, if he does, he should win this.

Sumkindofking is worth supporting in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Maiden Hurdle at Southwell.

The five-year-old will be having his first outing over obstacles under Rules here, but having won in point-to-point company back in the spring, hurdles should hold few fears for him.

Sumkindofking changed hands for the princely sum of £70,000 back in April and duly made an impressive start for Tom George when powering home by 12 lengths in what was probably only an average bumper at Chepstow at the beginning of November.

However, the manner of his victory was eyecatching and it would be a surprise if he could not make his mark over hurdles now.