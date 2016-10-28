David Pipe among top trainers with runners at Ayr

Leading stables are sending horses to Ayr hoping to plunder the good prize money on offer at Tennent’s Raceday.

The feature is the Class 2 £25,000 Tennent’s Cup Scottish Champion Hurdle Trial Handicap Hurdle over two miles at 4.55 pm.

Top weight is the Dan Skelton-trained Work In Progress who was last seen finishing eighth in a similar contest at the Cheltenham Festival. Newberry New runs for the first time for Harriet Bethell. The four year-old won a maiden hurdle at Gowran Park and a Grade 3 juvenile hurdle at Fairyhouse earlier in the year when trained by Jessica Harrington in Ireland. Nicky Richards intends to run Mardale who will have the help of champion conditional jockey Craig Nichol in the saddle.

The Tennent’s Black T Handicap Hurdle has 12 going to post including Presenting Rose from the Nick Alexander yard and David Pipe’s Mango Cap, travelling from Devon.

The first race at 2.05 pm is a two-mile maiden hurdle with the favourite Master Of Finance.