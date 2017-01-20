Brian Hughes and Project Bluebook win Musselburgh feature

Project Bluebook followed up his New Year’s Day course and distance success when he romped to an impressive victory in the feature race at Musselburgh.

Ridden by Brian Hughes, the John Quinn-trained gelding beat Mister Kit by an eased-down two and a half lengths in the Trial Racing UK For Free Now Handicap Hurdle.

Hughes said: “I’m not getting carried away just yet as there were some well-exposed horses in the race. He did it well enough but only time will tell how strong the form is. He has taken to hurdling well and was a decent horse on the Flat, too, so we’ll where see he goes from here.”

Project Bluebook is a best-priced 25-1 for both the Triumph Hurdle and Fred Winter Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Tom O’Brien made a full house when landing the Cosmic Case Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle on Appy Days. The former champion amateur has now ridden a winner at every jumps venue in Britain.

He said: “She has done it really well and we had a clear run the whole way round. It’s nice to win at all the tracks and the last before here was Ayr.”

Lucinda Russell’s good run continued when Pulpitarian shouldered top-weight to victory under Derek Fox in the Racing UK HD Handicap Hurdle.

Alary, meanwhile, can live up to the hype by winning the Peter Marsh Chase on a cracking card at Haydock. All eyes at the Merseyside circuit will be on the Gold Cup “talking horse”, who makes his British debut amid much fanfare.

Now owned by Alan and Ann Potts, the highly-regarded French recruit was twice placed in Grade One company last year, including in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

Alary must give weight all round on his first start for the all-conquering Colin Tizzard, who has been making all the right noises about what he calls a “proper horse”.

Such is the firepower of the Tizzard yard these days and their record on a Saturday, it is probably worth just taking him at his word and not getting complicated in finding something to beat him.