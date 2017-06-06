Alistair Whillans’ mare will need extra stamina at Hamilton

Alexanderkollontai bids to add to her impressive course record in the feature race at Hamilton Park, writes Gordon Brown.

The Alistair Whillans-trained mare, who has been successful on five of her 18 visits to the Lanarkshire venue, faces 13 rivals in the £12,000 Weatherbys Hamiltonian Handicap over an extended 1m 1f.

Whillans’ son and assistant Ewan said: “She has raced and won over a mile but all her winning form at Hamilton has been at 6f.

“The question mark is the extra furlong but her running style doesn’t use up a lot of energy so she should have a good chance.

“She normally comes good at this time of year and we know she loves the track.”

“Her action always suggested soft ground would suit best but she has also won on quick ground and hopefully the going won’t be tacky,” added Whillans jnr.

Among the opposition to Alexanderkollontai are Carnageo, representing the powerful combination of Richard Fahey and Paul Hanagan, and Keith Dalgleish pair Archie’s Advice and Tectonic, both of whom have winning course form.

The opening BB Foodservice Novice Auction Stakes sees six smartly-bred two-year-olds go to post and they include Miss Bar Beach, who was a promising second at 50-1 on her debut at Beverley in April.