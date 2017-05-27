Wales pip Scotland in first Test

Scotland’s build-up to next month’s World League semi-final took a dent when they lost 2-1 to Wales in the first of three Test matches at Glasgow Green.

Wales were the more enterprising side in the early exchanges and Scots goalkeeper Nikki Cochrane had to look lively, while at the other end a half chance fell to Katie Robertson but she failed to control the ball.

Wales went ahead through Natasha Marke-Jones, but their lead lasted only two minutes. Amy Brodie, pictured, found herself in space in the circle and the Edinburgh University striker fired a fierce shot high into the Welsh net.

Wales regained the lead when Phoebe Richards capitalised on slackness in the home defence to fire home a low shot past Cochrane.

Scots coach Gordon Shepherd took the gamble of replacing Cochrane with an additional outfield player and the result was a frantic finish with the Welsh reduced to nine players at one point but they held out for a narrow victory.