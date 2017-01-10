Stewarts-Melville top Coach Logic Scottish Schools League

Stewart’s Melville College are forging ahead in the boys’ 1st XI of the inaugural Coach Logic Scottish Schools’ League.

The Edinburgh school has won all three matches against Robert Gordon’s, George Watson’s and Edinburgh Academy.

In the girls’ 1st XI, Fettes College are top with five wins from nine matches, amassing 15 points, but Dollar Academy and Loretto both have 13 points from six ties so it is still a wide open category. In the girls’ Senior three category, Dollar are top with 15 points from six matches.

George Watson’s College head the girls’ Senior two division with three wins out of three.

In the girls’ 2nd XI, St George’s, with a game in hand, and Fettes College both have 12 points.

Finally, in the girls’ local XI, Trinity Academy and Kelso High are both unbeaten, with Ross High and North Berwick High still to get their programme underway.