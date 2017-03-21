Stewart’s Melville celebrate a hockey cup double

Stewart’s Melville College had a great day at the Scottish Schools’ Cup finals at the National Hockey Centre in Glasgow, winning both the boys’ Open and Senior three trophies

In the Open final, the Edinburgh outfit defeated Loretto 3-0, while a 2-1 scoreline secured the younger age group title against Strathallan.

Robbie Croll opened the scoring for Stewart’s Melville in the senior match, finding the net from the first penalty corner of the game.

Just three minutes later, the lead was doubled when Patrick Longmate converted another penalty corner.

It was a hugely entertaining final played to a large appreciative crowd and Loretto were back in the game just as the second half got under way when Cameron Golden scored to make it 2-1.

Loretto pressure found Stewart Melville College resolute and the win was sealed with five minutes left when Robert Nimmo converted from a breakdown at a penalty corner.

Stewart’s Melville lifted the Senior three Cup in a gripping encounter. The game was even up until the final ten minutes of the match but Strathallan went 1-0 up through a strike by Peter Wallwork. With five minutes to go, Stewart’s Cameron Ede buried a penalty stroke to level the game, which was won with a late penalty corner by David Robles-Thome.

The Open girls’ final was an all-Edinburgh clash in which George Watson’s College came from behind to beat Mary Erskine School 2-1.

Mary Erskine scored after three minutes, Abby Orr getting the ball over the line after a goalmouth scramble.

George Watson’sequalised in the 23rd minute. A well-worked move led to the ball being played round the goalkeeper with Sophie McGlynn getting her name on the scoresheet.

The second half was a great contest with both sides playing excellent hockey and it Ellie Wilson provided the winner for George Watson’s College. With 15 minutes left, a corner was taken short out left and expertly slammed home.

In the girls’ Senior three Cup, it was another amazing effort by Dollar Academy. A 2-1 win over Mary Erskine means the school has lifted the cup three years in a row.