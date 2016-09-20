Scottish Hockey looking for undiscovered talent

Scottish Hockey is hosting an Under-16 Talent Day this Sunday at Peffermill Playing Fields in Edinburgh.

The purpose of the day, which runs from 10am to 5pm, is to give any player who has not been previously selected to play at District or National level a chance to be coached and seen by the Under-16 National coaching team.

Eligible players must have a date of birth between 2001 and 2004. The coaching team are looking for candidates who do well in the categories of athleticism, attitude, coachability and commitment.