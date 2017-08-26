Scotland relegated following 1-0 loss to Czech Republic

A heart-breaking single goal loss has relegated Scotland to EuroHockey Championship II after they lost their final match of the women’s RABO EuroHockey Championship 2017 to Czech Republic.

After Spain’s 7-2 win over Ireland, Scotland had to win against the Czechs to avoid relegation and they piled on the pressure as they went in search of an early goal.

But as the Scots pressed forward, the Czechs hit them with a sucker punch, Tereza Mejzlikova firing low into the net to make it 1-0.

A big save cost Scotland an equaliser right at the end of the half, when Bex Condie was denied low to the left.

Scotland peppered the Czech goal in the third quarter but found goalkeeper Barbora Cechakova in sparkling form.

Katie Robertson came closest to scoring when she sent a delightful snap shot goalward after a penalty corner was blocked, but it was well saved.

Nikki Lloyd thought she’d scored when she shot on the turn but it went inches wide of the target. Chance after chance fell for Scotland as the quarter progressed but the ball just wouldn’t go into the net.

Scotland head coach Gordon Shepherd said, “We’re gutted, the ball just wouldn’t go in for us today. I can’t fault the players for commitment, they gave it everything they had.

“We had enough chances to win the match but didn’t take them and came up against a goalkeeper in inspired form.”