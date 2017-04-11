Mixed fortunes for Glasgow High rugby and hockey sides

High School of Glasgow’s top hockey and rugby squads have just completed an enlightening five-day tour of Portugal.

The High School – which won the White Conference shield this season – fielded its rugby 1st XV for a match against Portugal’s Under-18 XV at Caldas.

The elite Portugal Under-18 side not surprisingly outclassed the High School boys in both possession and passing and won by 60-7.

Against the play, High School’s Murray Gordsman scored their only try, converted by Aidan Fitzgerald.

Murray and Aidan were also on the scoresheet for the High School’s two other games, against Agronomia and Tecnico Under-18s in Lisbon. The Scots lost to Agronomia by 26-43.

But in the final rugby match of the tour, in the Lisbon district of Olaias, the High School beat the home team Tecnico, converting all their seven tries and winning 49-27.

“This was a good win and an emotional end to the season,” said High School first XV captain Stuart Ferguson, playing his last game for the High School.

The girls’ hockey 1st team – which won the Scottish Schools Hockey Plate last month – had a very successful tour, winning both games.

The 1st XI beat a Porto Select XI 6-0, with Katie Allison scoring a hat-trick.

In their final game, the High School 1st XI beat the current Portuguese Under-18 hockey champions, the Lisbon Casuals, 2-1. Mirrin Gillespie scored both goals.