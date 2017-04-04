Mary Erskine School and Fettes College win first hockey titles

Mary Erskine School and Fettes College are the first winners of the new Coach Logic 1st XI title. Mary Erskine won eight of the nine girls’ matches to pip Edinburgh rivals George Watson’s College by two points.

Fettes waltzed through the inaugural boys’ event, winning all six ties to finish ahead of Loretto. Scottish Cup champions Stewart’s Melville finished third.

Mary Erskine also won the girls’ 2nd X1 title and the third-year event, but George Watson’s prevented a clean sweep by taking the second-year championship.

In the local league, Kelso High are at the top, though some matches have not been completed. The hope is to expand the competition next year, possibly with more boys’ events.