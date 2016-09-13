Hockey girls unveil £1.2m upgrade at Old Anniesland

Colin Mair, the former High School of Glasgow rector, joined players, parents and former pupils for the unveiling of a new world-class synthetic water-based hockey pitch that completes a £1.2 million upgrade of the sport ground at Old Anniesland.

The occasion was marked by a friendly hockey match on the new pitch, using a ball from the Rio Olympics, between the 1st X1 and GHK Ladies X1. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The new pitch completes a three-year programme of major ground works at Old Anniesland. The school’s rugby, hockey, cricket and all-purpose pitches have improved drainage and new turfing.

“These first-class sports facilities have only been possible because of the excellent co-operation between the High School Club and the School”, said Mr Mair, who retired as rector last year after 40 years at the school.

The Glasgow High School Club, founded almost 150 years ago by former pupils, bought the grounds at Old Anniesland in 1924 for the benefit of the school. The Old Anniesland sports grounds, now adjacent to the High, are used not just by the school. They are also home to Glasgow Hawks and GHK, and are used by local schools, football teams, community groups and the Scottish Rugby and Hockey Unions.