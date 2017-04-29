Grange find Kelburne too hot to handle in Scottish Cup Final

Grange failed to cope with Bromac Kelburne’s lethal finishing and went down 5-2 in the Scottish Cup final at Glasgow Green.

The Edinburgh side started brightly but it was Kelburne who took the lead. Lee Morton drove into the circle and released the ball to Jonas Nommensen and the German diverted it past Nathan Doherty in the Grange goal. It proved a miserable two minutes for the capital side as they quickly went further behind, as a Josh Cairns strong free hit was deflected into the Grange goal by Jack McKenzie.

Grange dragged themselves back into the contest when the Kelburne defence failed to cut out a cross from the right. The ball fell to Luke Cranney and he smacked it into the empty net. But Kelburne restored their two-goal lead at their second penalty corner. Cairns’ initial flick was blocked by Doherty but Johnny Christie fired in the rebound.

Kelburne effectively settled it in the opening five minutes of the second half when the ball fell kindly to Craig Morton and he fired a low shot home to open up a three-goal lead.

The Paisley side added a fifth at a well-worked penalty corner routine when Cairns dummied the Grange defence and switched the ball to Chris Nelson, who took his time to send it into the Grange net. Midway through the second half Grange got a second when Ali Irvine thumped home a fierce reverse stick shot from a narrow angle.

In Malaysia Surbiton striker Alan Forsyth, the only Scot in the Great Britain squad, scored the equaliser in a 2-2 draw with India in the opening match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.