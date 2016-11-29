George Watson’s to fore in Scotland Under-18 hockey squad

George Watson’s College have a handful of players – Ellie Wilson, Katie MacCallum, Lucy Nickerson, Lucy Howgarth and Milly Wood – included in this season’s Scottish Under-18 squad.
Scotland Under-18 squad: Eleanor Skinner (Glenalmond), Ella Watt (George Heriot’s School), Ellie Wilson (George Watson’s College), Emily Cross (Mary Erskine School), Emily Dark (Kilgraston), Emma McDiarmid (Glasgow School of Sport), Erin Steven (Dollar Academy), Hanna McKie (Mary Erskine School), Imogen Davies (St Columba’s School), Iona Colquhoun (Cults Academy), Jenny Walls (Dollar Academy), Katie MacCallum (George Watson’s College), Katie Stott (Kilgraston School), Kayleigh Justice (Craigholme School), Lexi Sabatelli (Glasgow School of Sport), Lucy Findlay (Kelvinside Academy), Lucy Nickerson (George Watson’s College), Mairi Fletcher (Hutchesons’ Grammar School), Margery Justice (Craigholme School), Maris Cawthorn (Selkirk High), Milly Merry (Robert Gordon’s College), Milly Skidmore (Robert Gordon’s College) Olivia McMahon (James Young High School), Rachel Bain (Glasgow School of Sport), Rhona Gowans (Galashiels Academy), Tara Aitchison (Kelso High School), Lucy Howgarth (George Watson’s College), Kathryn Meenan (St Columba’s School), Izzy Kyle (Kelso High School), Aspen Cumming (King’s School Rochester), Chloe Mathers (Hutchesons’ Grammer School), Rebecca Conroy (Hutchesons’ Grammer School), Lorna Crawford (Loretto School), Maddie Cleat (St Columba’s School), Georgia Smith (Dollar Academy), Milly Wood (George Watson’s College).