Fettes and St George’s vie at top of Coach Logic Schools League

It is hotting up in the final stages of the inaugural Coach Logic Schools’ League, with Fettes College and St George’s tied on 15 points after nine matches in the girls’ 1st XI. Dollar Academy are just two points behind having payed two fewer matches.

In the boys’ 1st XI, Stewart’s Melville College have a narrow lead over Loretto, Glenalmond and Fettes.

Two famous rivals head the girls’ younger age-groups. George Watson’s College have a decent lead over George Heriot’s in the Senior 2 section, while Mary Erskine top the Senior 3 with five wins from five matches.

In the girls’ 1st XI local, Kelso High – a renowned hockey school – top the table, and St George’s lead in the 2nd XI.