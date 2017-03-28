Dollar Academy girls make it three Scottish Senior Cups in a row

It’s the end of season and Dollar Academy has plenty to celebrate.

The school has just claimed the Scottish Schools’ Senior 3 Cup for the third time in a row – and seven players have been named in the Scotland youth squads.

Erin Stevens, Georgia Smith and Jenny Walls – all members of the 1st XI – have been selected in the under-18 squad.

The Scottish under-18s will have international tests against Spain and Ireland in July with the Futures Cup and UK School Games taking place in August.

Dollar’s Amy Salmon, Lucy Smith, Eve Pearson and Kara Shiels are in the Scotland under-16 squad. They were all in the victorious 3A squad.

The Scottish under-16 squad have games against Wales in April, Ulster in June and Ireland in July.

“I am delighted for all the girls,” said Lynsey Allan, Dollar Academy’s director of hockey. “Their hard work and commitment has been rewarded and I would like to wish each individual every success.”

Allan was a member of the PE department at the school before becoming the first director of hockey.

“This is the fourth year and, when I took on the job, I said it would be five years before it fully bore fruit,” she coninued.

“Next season will be the first when all the 1st X1 have been in the winning third-year side.”

The hockey girls all train three times a week, and the school elite sports pupils also benefit from working with a specialist strength and conditioning coach, Stevie Wilson.

“The hockey and rugby players all get individual sessions and that has been a real help,” Allan added.