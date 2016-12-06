Clydesdale Western win Under-18 Scottish Girls’ Club Cup

A group of West of Scotland schoolgirls joined forces to help Milne Craig Clydesdale Western win the under-18 Girls’ Scottish Club Cup at Peffermill in Edinburgh.

Clydesdale were in hugely impressive form, beating Inverleith 5-0 and Fjordhus Reivers 4-0 to claim victory.

Mairi Fletcher, from Hutchesons’ Grammar School, captained the side to success and was rightly proud of the squad.

“We have players from Uddingston Grammar, Craigholme School, Glasgow School of Sport and St Aloysius’ College as well as Hutchie,” said Mairi, a sixth-year pupil.

“I play almost every day. It’s three times a week at school, and three times a week for Clydesdale.”

Following their cup success, the 17-year-old had double cause for celebration. Last Thursday, she received an unconditional offer to study her chosen English and Politics at Glasgow University.

“I want to go there so I can continue to keep up my hockey career,” she said.

Clydesdale stretches out to help pupils from the surrounding area. An open session is held at Shawlands Academy every Thursday evening and coach Ian Flynn also takes classes in school time.

Wendy Justice is the girls’ under-18 coach. A double Olympian and former bronze medallist, she is a PE teacher at Craigholme and her two daughters – Kayleigh and Margery – were both members of the winning Clydesdale squad.

In the first game of the day at Peffermill, a blistering ten-minute period for Clydesdale against Fjordhus Reivers secured the victory.

It started when Clydesdale opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Lexi Sabatelli, from Glasgow School of Sport. Two minutes later, Lexi bagged her second. Clydesdale’s success was confirmed in the 17th minute when Abi Harrowell (Hutchesons’ Grammar) scored to make it 3-0.

Clydesdale scored their fourth goal just after half time when Margery Justice struck from a penalty corner.

Clydesdale then faced Inverleith, and just as they did against Fjordhus Reivers, it was a strong start.

Megan Kane (Hutchesons’ Grammar) opened the scoring in the fourth minute and, just four minutes later, Clydesdale doubled their lead when Abi again found the net.

Just after half-time, they made it 3-0 when Megan bagged her second.

Two minutes later, Clydesdale scored a fourth – Kayleigh Justice this time striking a fine shot.

The scoring was completed on 44 minutes when Abi scored her third of the day to make it 5-0.

Mairi, Lexi and the Justice girls are all members of this season’s Scottish Under-18 squad and look forward to the internationals in 2017.