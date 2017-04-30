Bromac Kelburne overwhelm Grange in Scottish Cup final

It may not have been a vintage season for Bromac Kelburne but the league champions swept to another double with a convincing 5-2 win over Grange in the Scottish Cup final.

The Paisley side were barely in the game in the opening ten minutes but then knocked the stuffing out of Grange with a quick-fire double. In almost their first attack of the contest, Lee Morton drove into the Grange circle, moved the ball on to Jonas Nommensen and the German calmly stroked the ball into the net.

Before Grange could catch breath, Josh Cairns launched a free hit into the circle and Jack McKenzie was on hand to deflect the ball home.

The Edinburgh side dragged themselves back into the contest and Luke Cranney took advantage of indecision in the Kelburne defence to smack the ball into the net.

But, ominously, Kelburne notched a third before the interval. Nathan Doherty blocked Cairns’ initial penalty corner shot but the ball fell to Johnny Christie and he flicked it into the roof of the net.

The holders were 5-1 lead in front early in the second half when Craig Morton and then Chris Nelson were on hand to fire low shots past Doherty.

A slight glimmer of hope emerged when Ali Irvine fired a reverse-stick shot home from a narrow angle, but it proved little more than a consolation for Grange.

Edinburgh University had to come from behind to retain the women’s Scottish Cup with a 2-1 win over Milne Craig Western. Striker Zara Malseed was the catalyst with a well-taken double. The result means that the students have also completed the double with a league and cup triumph.

There was little between the teams early on but Western who took the initiative when a cross was swatted into the net by Lucy Lanigan.

The students put the Western defence under some pressure and Susan McGilveray was forced to deflect a goalbound shot over the bar.

Edinburgh had taken control and it was no surprise when they were on level terms. The opening was made by Louise Campbell, the ball fell kindly to Zara Malseed and she pushed the ball under the goalkeeper.

Edinburgh put the pressure on Western early in the second half and McGilveray had to clear off the line at a penalty corner to preserve parity.

The holders finally took the lead at their fifth setpiece, this time Malseed rifling a low shot past Mairi Fletcher. In the closing minutes Western did not help their cause when Lanigan and Laura Mann visited the sin bin. At the death Malseed might have got her hat-trick but this time she took too long and the chance evaporated.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, Surbiton striker Alan Forsyth, the only Scot in the Great Britain squad, scored the final goal in a 5-3 defeat of Japan.