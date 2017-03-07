Gordon Strachan hails Hyndland over SFA quality award

Hyndland Secondary has become the first school in Scotland to receive the Scottish Football Association’s Schools Quality Award, having only fully reintroduced football into the school 18 months ago.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan was delighted to shower praise on the Glasgow school.

“Congratulations to Hyndland Secondary School on becoming the first school in the country to receive the Schools Quality Award,” he said. “I have fond memories of playing schools football and the rivalries helped me to improve, while the friendships with team-mates have lasted a lifetime.

“It provides an invaluable step towards realising your ambitions and I urge all of the players to continue to work hard, challenge yourselves to improve every day and that commitment will serve you well in football and in life.”

Maura McNeil, headteacher at Hyndland Secondary, was delighted that her school was the first to be recognised with this award. She said: “To be the first school to receive the award indicates how much progress our school has made in offering a quality football experience for our young people.

“Extra-curricular activities such as this play a key role in our young people’s development throughout the whole school and would not be possible without the support and dedication of our teaching staff who give up so much time to provide such important opportunities.”

Science teacher, Mr Downie, set up and runs the football teams. “I am delighted,” he said. “Having not always had a football team when I was in school, I was determined that should pupils ask me as a teacher to help them set one up, then I would say yes.

“That’s what they did, and they have been fantastic. The award is a testament to the hard work, enthusiasm and commitment shown by our students.”