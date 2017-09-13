World No1 spot won’t be my focus at Evian says Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson has wanted to be world No 1 since she was 12 years old, but insists she is not focusing on her chance to achieve that goal in this week’s Evian Championship in France.

World No 1 Ryu So-yeon’s position is under threat from Thompson and Park Sung-hyun in the final major of the year, with the world’s top three in the same group for the first two rounds.

Only a win will be enough for Park to become No 1 , while Thompson can claim top spot by finishing fourth or better in France, depending what Ryu and Park do.

The 22-year-old American comes into the event on the back of her second victory of the season at the Indy Women in Tech Championship and admits she first thought about becoming world No 1 a decade ago. “I would say [it was] when I decided that I wanted to turn professional, which was when I was like 12 years old,” said Thompson.

“[Age] 12 was when I made it to my first US Women’s Open and I just realised that was always a dream of mine.

“I saw a lot of my role models there playing in that field that week, and I knew that’s what I wanted to do, so I worked those next few years and just practised so much to be able to turn professional.

“I knew that my talent was on that level. Obviously I knew I had to keep on continuing to work hard because the players have amazing talent out here.”

Catriona Matthew, the sole Scot in the field, was handed the honour of hitting the opening shot in today’s opening round, which is set to be played in gusting wind and heavy rain.