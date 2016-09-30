Video: Justin Rose loses putting bet to US spectator

Justin Rose was unbeaten in the last Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, but the Olympic champion has already tasted defeat at Hazeltine - to an American spectator.

After Andy Sullivan and Rory McIlroy had failed to make a putt on the eighth green during Thursday’s practice round, David Johnson from North Dakota shouted that he could make it from around 12 feet.

Rose and Henrik Stenson, the other two European players in the group, decided to call the man’s bluff and brought him out of the crowd, with Rose even betting him 100 US dollars that he would miss.

However, after Rose placed the 100 dollar bill on the green, Johnson promptly holed the putt to spark wild celebrations and earn himself high-fives and hugs from the European quartet.

