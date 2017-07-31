US PGA set to reach ‘fans of all ages’ via live streams

Next week’s US PGA Championship is to be delivered to “fans of all ages” in the UK through a combination of television coverage on the BBC and live streaming on two digital platforms.

The season’s final major at Quail Hollow will be available on both Twitter and Give Me Sport’s Facebook page as part of the PGA of America’s bold new media model for the event.

“The PGA of America is excited to bring the 2017 PGA Championship to millions of golf fans in the UK,” said chief executive officer Pete Bevacqua.

“By delivering this season’s final major to fans of all ages across BBC, Facebook and Twitter, we hope to serve the core golf audience and invite new fans to enjoy major championship golf across the platforms they frequent.”

It had already been announced that the tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, would be shown on the BBC – it will be a combination of red button coverage and BBC 2 programmes – after Sky’s deal was not renewed.

Give Me Sport’s Facebook page and website are accessed regularly by 750,000 golf fans in the UK while Twitter users can watch via @PGAChampionship on their mobile devices.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to be honorary chairman of the Presidents Cup, with the competition returning to the United States later this year.

The event – between America and the rest of the world (excluding Europe) will be hosted by the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey in late September and early October.

“It is a great honour for me to be even a small part of the Presidents Cup,” said Trump, a keen golfer himself following predecessor Barack Obama, who performed the role twice, in accepting the invitation.

“I have watched it since the very first tournament in 1994. It gets better with age. This will be the greatest of them all.”