Tough task for Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren in GolfSixes

Scotland, represented by Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren, will face Thailand, Spain and Belgium in the round-robin phase of this weekend’s inaugural GolfSixes at the Centurion Club in St Albans.

Made live on Sky Sports, the draw for the €1million event has left the Scottish pair facing a tough task on Saturday in the battle for the top two spots in the group and a place in Sunday’s knock-out stage.

Thailand, the No 2 seeds, are being represented by Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat; Pablo Larrazábal and Alejandro Cañizares will be on duty for Spain while Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts teams up with rising star Thomas Detry in the Belgian side.

Top seeds England, with Ryder Cup duo Andy Sullivan and Chris Wood flying the flag for the host nation, face Denmark, the Netherlands and India.

Australia, Wales, USA and Portugal are in another group while the final one consists of South Africa, France, Sweden and Italy.

All matches are being played over six holes under greensomes, whereby the best tee shot is selected and then alternate shots are then played.