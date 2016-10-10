Tiger Woods withdraws from Safeway Open

Tiger Woods has scrapped his long-awaited return to action in this week’s Safeway Open in California.

The 14-time major winner told tournament officials today that he’d be withdrawing from the event at Silverado Country Club in Napa.

The U-turn came just three days after Woods, who hasn’t played since last August after undergoing two back surgeries, said he’d be competing in the opening event of the 2016-17 season.

According to Notah Begay, Woods’ friend and former college team-mate at Stanford, the 40-year-old “had some concerns about the sharpness of his game”.

It is unclear if they arose when Woods played in a charity event today at Pebble Beach, though that would certainly seem to have been the case.

“He just didn’t feel like his game is where he wanted it to be to be competitive,” added Begay on the Golf Channel.

The former world No 1 could now make his comeback in next month’s Turkish Airlines Open in Belek, having said that was also on his schedule between now and the end of the year along with his own event, the Hero World Challenge, in the Bahamas.