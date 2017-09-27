Tiger Woods admits he may not play again competitively

Tiger Woods has admitted for the first time that his competitive golf career could be over due to his prolonged back trouble.

The 18-time major winner has not played since the Dubai Desert Classic in February and has now conceded he may be unable to hit a ball in the heat of battle again.

Woods was asked about his future during a press conference ahead of this week’s Presidents Cup in New York, where he is acting as a vice captain.

Asked if he could see a scenario where he didn’t come back to competitive golf, the former world No 1 replied: “Yeah, definitely.”

Woods, who has undergone four separate surgeries in less than four years, added that although he was optimistic about a return, he acknowledged there was a chance it might not happen.

“I don’t know what my future holds,” said the 41-year-old, who revealed in a recent blog that he has no timetable for his return as he is only able to hit 60-yard shots at the moment “I didn’t even know I would be able to be here.”

That was reference to the fact that Woods, who is assisting Steve Stricker in the Presidents Cup, having filled a similar role for Davis Love at last year’s Ryder Cup, was unable to ride in a golf cart up until recently and was unable to drive a car.

“That’s not the case now,” he added. “But does anyone in their 40s feel as good as they did in their 20s? Seriously?”