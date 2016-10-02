Team USA swat aside Europeans to win Ryder Cup

Darren Clarke became the first European captain since Nick Faldo in 2008 to taste defeat in the Ryder Cup as the ­visitors lost the event’s 41st staging 17-11 at the end of a thrilling three-day encounter in ­Minnesota.

For a brief spell early on in the singles, there was “Hope at Hazeltine” as the Europeans, trailing by three points overnight, attempted to pull off a last-day fightback similar to the “Miracle at Medinah” four years ago.

However, led by Patrick Reed as he capped an inspirational display by beating Rory McIlroy in a top match that was sensational over the front nine before fizzling out a bit, the Americans comfortably got over the line.

It was their first victory in four matches and vindicated the measures put in place by a “task force” that had been set up in the wake of a five-point defeat at Gleneagles two years earlier, when Phil Mickelson publicly criticised the captain, Tom Watson.

That led to Davis Love III, the losing captain in Chicago­ in 2012, being reappointed and, although there must have been a spell when he’d have been worried that history might repeat itself on the final day, he became the first man to lead Team USA to victory in the transatlantic tussle since Paul Azinger, who came out on top against Faldo at ­Valhalla.

Reed, who tasted defeat on his debut in Scotland in 2014, made an eagle and five birdies to beat McIlroy and take his haul to three-and-a-half points from five. “To come out and play as well as we did, especially on that front nine, was definitely something fun to be part of and I’m pretty sure fun to watch,” he said.

Before play had started, fans had been warned that a “zero tolerance” policy was in force following McIlroy in particular being the target of vile abuse on Saturday. While disappointed that the odd individual had crossed the line, Reed said he’d been inspired by playing in the event for the first time on US soil.

“It was having these crowds cheering our names and picking you up after a bad shot,” he said when asked what had provided his energy for the event.