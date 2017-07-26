Suzann Pettersen confident Solheim Cup row is cleared up

Suzann Pettersen is confident that the Solheim Cup row dubbed “Gimmegate” has been cleared up heading into next month’s match in Iowa, but is bracing herself to be reminded of it by some American fans.

The Norwegian was at the centre of a storm during the 2015 match at St Leon-Rot in Germany after US rookie Alison Lee scooped up her ball thinking a 16-inch putt had been given only for Pettersen to claim that hadn’t been the case.

With Lee left in tears, Pettersen, pictured, one of the most experienced members of the European team, was slammed over the incident by US captain Juli Inkster, as well as the likes of former world No 1 Laura Davies. In fairness, Pettersen issued a fulsome apology straight after the event and she believes there will be no bad blood whatsoever when the two teams clash in Des Moines in just over three weeks’ time.

“You do get reminded by some random fan here and there, but I think the media kind of dragged that incident on and on and on, much more than we players and whoever was involved did,” she said, speaking in a press conference ahead of the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

“I feel like everyone that was involved kind of cleared that up fairly quickly in the aftermath and all moved on. But, going back to the US, we are on foreign ground and the crowds are going to be bigger than they have ever been. The more we can keep the crowds quiet, I think that’s our biggest goal that week.”

Pettersen, the world No 23, is set to play in her ninth successive Solheim Cup. “The two years has gone by fairly quick,” she added. “I would say still we are a massive underdog. I think Annika [Sorenstam] has her hands full trying to win that trophy back. But it will be a very fun challenge.”