St Leonards golf team enjoy clean sweep at St Andrews

St Leonards celebrated a victory over Glenalmond School in the first round of the Independent Schools Golf Association foursomes tournament over the St Andrews Links Jubilee course.

It was a clean sweep for the home side. Ben Caton partnered Cathi Graf to a win on the 13th, while Pol Berge and Laetitia Veeser secured their victory on the 14th.

Charlie Webb and Philip Maintz, both making their debut, also won their round on the 14th to complete an impressive set of results from the St Leonards golf team.