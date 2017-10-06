Special family packages on offer at 2019 Solheim Cup

Special family ticket packages are now on sale for The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

With the ambition of creating the most family-orientated Solheim Cup experience to date, the family ticket will provide exclusive access to a dedicated family area. It will include child-friendly catering and furniture, fun interactive activities, high chairs and baby changing facilities. In addition, family ticket holders will have the opportunity to access special on-site parking at the venue.

The launch of the special family package, available at SolheimCup2019.com, coincides with Scotland’s inaugural Women and Girls in Sport Week running 1 to 8 October 2017 aiming to address the lower participation and activity rates among women.

Catriona Matthew, one of Scotland’s most decorated professional golfers and captain of the European team for the 2019 match, has given her backing to Scottish Women and Girls In Sport week and outlined the importance of major events to encouraging more women and girls into sport.

She said: “Scottish Women and Girls In Sport week is a great initiative and helps to shine a spotlight on some of the great work already being done to showcase sporting opportunities to women and girls.

“Having two daughters myself, I am aware of the challenges of continuing to engage young girls in sport as they progress through school.

“Major events such as The 2019 Solheim Cup can undoubtedly play a key role in promoting participation in sport and I’m delighted that special family packages are being launched to maximise the attendance of families at Gleneagles.

“I really hope that women and girls will see the top class action taking place at Gleneagles in 2019 and be encouraged to take up the game for themselves.”

Minister for Public Health and Sport, Aileen Campbell, said: “I am thrilled that Catriona Matthew, one of Scotland’s most iconic sporting figures, is backing the Women and Girls In Sport week and I welcome the family-focussed packages being launched today for the 2019 Solheim Cup.

“Encouraging women and girls to attend top-class sporting events is a terrific way to engage them in sport and ultimately encourage them to try it for themselves.”

Special early-bird discounts are also currently available at Solheimcup2019.com as the dust settles on the 15th edition of the Solheim Cup played in Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa in August.