Six Scots in frame for Walker Cup

Six Scots, including reinstated amateur Barry Hume, have been named in the Great Britain & Ireland squad for this year’s Walker Cup in Los Angeles.

Haggs Castle man Hume is joined the the 19-strong squad by Craig Ross (Kirkhill), Sandy Scott (Nairn), Craig Howie (Peebles), Connor Syme (Drumoig) and Robert MacIntyre (Glencruitten).

The group, which is headed by Amateur champion Scott Gregory and also includes 2016 Links Trophy winner Conor O’Rourke, will be whittled down to 10 in August ahead of the biennial match at Los Angeles Country Club on 9-10 September.

Captaining the team for the first time in the event will be East Renfrewshire’s Craig Watson, who succeeded Nigel Edwards after the Welshman engineered a record 16.5-9.5 victory at Royal Lytham in 2015.

“We have identified a strong group of players who are all in contention for a place on the team and we will be monitoring their performance and results over the coming season,” said Watson.

“We will also pay close attention to the progress and form of players who have not been included in this current squad as they also have the opportunity to play their way into contention for the team selected to play the USA in September.”

Hume had a spell in the pro ranks between 2002 and 2010 before returning to the amateur game, where he won the Welsh Open Stroke-Play Championship last year.

Three Scots - Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest and Jack McDonald - were on the winning team under Edwards at Royal Lytham.

Full GB&I squad

David Boote (Walton Heath)

Paul McBride (The Island)

Daniel Brown (Masham)

Bradley Moore (Kedleston Park)

Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint)

Conor O’Rourke (Naas)

Owen Edwards (Llanwern)

Marco Penge (Golf at Goodwood)

Alex Gleeson (Castle)

Alfie Plant (Sundridge Park)

Scott Gregory (Corthampton)

Craig Ross (Kirkhill)

Stuart Grehan (Tullamore)

Sandy Scott (Nairn)

Craig Howie (Peebles)

Connor Syme (Drumoig)

Barry Hume (Haggs Castle)

James Walker (Oaks)

Robert MacIntyre (Glencruitten)