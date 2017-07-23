Silver Medal winner Alfie Plant to turn pro

Londoner Alfie Plant announced plans to turn professional after being formally confirmed as the Open’s Silver Medal winner.

The 25-year-old knew the prize for the leading amateur at Royal Birkdale was his after making the cut on Friday, but he needed to complete all 72 holes to officially secure the gong.

He did so in six over par after shooting 73 in his final round.

Plant still has hopes of playing in the Walker Cup in Los Angeles this autumn, but beyond that his ambitions are now in the paid ranks.

He said: “I’ll be turning pro in September. Hopefully I’m going to be picked for the Walker Cup in September, but then I’ll try out for tour school after that. You have to go when you’re ready and go when you’ve got some good results behind you. At 25 we’ve taken our time and I’ve enjoyed the journey along the way, but I think it’s definitely going to be a good journey going forward.”

Plant’s father was the chief organiser of the large fan club of family and friends, mostly wearing #TeamAlfie-branded hats and T-shirts, that cheered him around the course. He said: “As a son at first you get a bit embarrassed, but it’s absolutely taken off this week, and hats off to my dad. It’s been great. I’ve been getting so much support and I think it’s really made the tournament great for me.”