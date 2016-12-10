Shanshan Feng holds of Charlie Hull to win in Dubai

China’s Shanshan Feng surged to victory in the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters yesterday, finishing two shots clear of Charley Hull after overnight leader Felicity Johnson faded badly.

Feng, pictured, won the competition for the fourth time and third in a row having come from five shots back at the start of the day, posting eight birdies in a superb round of 64 that put her on 10-under-par overall.

Englishwoman Johnson had shot 64 on Friday and began yesterday’s final round with a two-stroke advantage at the top of the leaderboard, but ended up joint-seventh, six shots behind Feng, after five bogeys and a double-bogey left her with a final round of 75.

Compatriot Hull carded an impressive 65 to finish as runner-up.

Scotland’s Kylie Walker finished tied for tenth after a final-round 71.

The season-ending Ladies European Tour event was reduced to 54 holes on Wednesday after caddie Max Zechmann collapsed on the course before being taken to hospital, where he later died.

On the men’s European Tour, Ryder Cup star Rafa Cabrera Bello survived a major wobble in the middle of his third round to take a share of the lead into today’s final round of the UBS Hong Kong Open. The Spaniard had extended his three-shot overnight lead to a five-shot advantage in the early stages and looked on course to cruise to his first victory since the 2012 Dubai Desert Classic.

He made three bogeys in four holes approaching the turn, however, and when he hit a tree on the 14th while trying to find a tiny gap and then put his third shot in a bunker, a double-bogey saw him lose the lead for the first time since midday on Thursday.

Australian Sam Brazel was the man to take advantage, making three birdies on the back nine to get to 11 under but Cabrera Bello recovered with gains on the 15th and 17th to join him at the summit.

Cabrera Bello claimed 2.5 points from three matches as Europe lost the Ryder Cup 17-11 at Hazeltine National in September, and a win would cap off an excellent year that has seen him not miss a single cut on the European Tour.

World No.480 Brazel is searching for a first win on a top-tier Tour and he intends to make the most of going out in the final group today.

“It would mean the world [to win],” he told the European Tour’s website.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood was two shots off the lead at nine under, one ahead of American David Lipsky and two clear of Andrew Dodt, Justin Walters and David Howell – who equalled the course record with a 63.

Leading Scot is Stephen Gallacher who shot a fine 66 for a tie of 14th place, six shots off the lead.