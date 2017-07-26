Sergio Garcia to play British Masters at Close House

Masters champion Sergio Garcia has confirmed he will join tournament host Lee Westwood at the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Close House in Northumberland from September 28-October 1.

Garcia has accepted an invitation from his Ryder Cup teammate to return to the British Masters for the first time since 1998, returning the favour after Westwood participated in Garcia’s charity event, Sergio and Friends, in Switzerland last summer.

The 37 year old overcame Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National in April to win his first Major Championship, following in the footsteps of Seve Ballesteros and José María Olazábal as the third Spaniard to win a Green Jacket.

Garcia will undoubtedly prove a popular addition to the British Masters supported by Sky Sports, which takes place in another passionate sporting area, with Close House located on the outskirts of Newcastle upon Tyne.

Golf fans can book their tickets to watch the Spaniard in action at Close House by clicking here with hospitality packages also available.

Garcia and former World Number One Westwood have been friends since Garcia burst on to the golfing scene as a talented teenager in the late 1990s, and the pair have featured on eight Ryder Cup teams together, forming an impressive partnership in the 2002 Ryder Cup at The Belfry and again two years later at Oakland Hills, before reuniting in Valhalla in 2008.

Garcia is now excited by the prospect of joining Westwood once more and playing in front of the British fans again.

“It’s going to be great,” said the 13-time European Tour winner. “Lee came to play our charity event last year in Switzerland, Sergio and Friends, so he made a great effort to come over there right after The Open Championship. He asked me if I would do the same thing for him for the British Masters and obviously he is a good friend of mine, so I said yes.

“I’m excited about it. I played it as an amateur a couple of times and I have good memories. It should be fun to go back there and it seems like the last couple of years the event has taken a big step forward and it looks really fun, so we will try to have a great weekend at Close House.”

Westwood, who has been attached to Close House since 2011, follows Ian Poulter and Luke Donald in the role of tournament host and he is delighted that Garcia is able to join him in the field.

“I’ve known Sergio for a long time, since he came out on Tour,” said Westwood. “When he was playing events as an amateur, you keep an eye on someone when everyone is talking about them. And then obviously we’ve been partners in The Ryder Cup, which was special. I remember playing together at the Belfry. I was in a bit of a slump and Sergio was the ideal partner for me. He really helped me and I ended up having a good week and we’ve been friends ever since. He’s just a nice guy. I like going out for dinner and playing golf with him. I just enjoy his company

“He is certainly a great addition to the tournament. The response so far from fans has been brilliant and it’s getting very well supported with sponsors. The field is shaping up nicely so it will be a great week and I’m really looking forward to it.”