Second Muirfield vote on allowing women members

The result of a second ballot on the admission of women members at Muirfield is expected to be announced by the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers next month.

The East Lothian club revealed this morning that members have begun voting in a postal ballot and have been urged to give the proposal “unanimous” backing.

“The postal ballot will be independently scrutinised and the outcome is expected to be announced in mid-March 2017,” said a press release issued on behalf of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.

“Voting in favour of the resolution to admit women as Members is recommended, unanimously, by the captain, captain nominate and the club committee of the Honourable Company.”

It follows a vote last year on a proposal to admit women as members failing to achieve the two-thirds majority required to change the club’s rules.

That led the R&A to announce that Muirfield would not be considered to host the Open Championship until the position changed.

Royal Troon voted unanimously in favour of admitting women members just before it hosted the world’s oldest major for a ninth time last summer.

Muirfield has staged the Open 16 times and produced a who’s who of champions, including Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, Nick Faldo (twice), Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson.

Speaking after the first vote, former Open champion Rory McIlroy said: “They (Muirfield) can do what they want, but in this day and age it’s not right to host the world’s biggest tournament at a place that does not allow women to become members.

“Hopefully they can see some sense and we can get it back there one day.”