Scottish tech swings across the world

Equipment used by the pros gives unique insight into golfers’ game

Scottish golf technology company Shot Scope Technologies has secured a grant of £500,000 from Scottish Enterprise, which will enable the business to expand and to further position its automated performance tracking system in global markets.

The grant, which was announced this month, recognises the strong relationship between Scottish Enterprise and the Edinburgh-based firm.

Scottish Enterprise has supported the growth and development of the wearable device, which has been designed, engineered and manufactured in Scotland, since 2014.

Already the Scottish Government-funded agency has played a pivotal role in introducing Shot Scope to its manufacturing partners, providing training to the company’s constantly-evolving team and offering invaluable support from high-growth support advisers.

“Shot Scope appreciates the continued support from Scottish Enterprise,” says chief executive David Hunter. “Over the past three years, the partnership with Scottish Enterprise has allowed the team to build a product that is recognised worldwide as the pinnacle of golf technology.

“This grant will allow Shot Scope to focus on new international opportunities and continue to scale the business.”

Since launching the product – which comprises 20 unique tags and a wristband – in September, Shot Scope has taken orders from 27 countries, built a user base of 2,000 golfers and celebrated as the device has become a common sight on the European and Ladies’ European Tours.

The tags fit into club grips while the wristband collects invaluable data, giving golfers over 100 tour-level statistics, feedback and insights to improve their game.

Using ClubSense technology, the tags collect swing and shot data. Shot Scope is the only system on the market that does not require the golfer to tag clubs manually or use a mobile phone on the course.

Post-round, statistics collected by the device bring the game to life through a desktop or mobile app, enabling golfers to identify strengths and weaknesses, build an informed strategy to focus on long term and improve their game with confidence.

Shot Scope’s success has been recognised with accolades including, most recently, Hunter being named as BQ’s Scottish Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year in March.

Headed up by Hunter, a former teacher and electronics design engineer, Shot Scope now employs 19 staff directly including top names in the Scottish engineering, technology and golf industries.

Former pro-golfer Gavin Dear joined the company in 2015 as chief commercial officer and entrepreneur and investor Ian Ritchie has recently taken up the position of non-executive director, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the technology industry and in Scottish business.

Ritchie’s appointment recognises the strength of Shot Scope and the prestige of the wearable technology it is producing. “Ian has a wealth of experience scaling technology companies worldwide,” says the company’s chairman Ken Lewandowski.

“He is a strong addition and his knowledge will help Shot Scope accelerate plans to grow internationally.”n

For more information visit www.shotscope.com

