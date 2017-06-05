Scottish duo qualify for US Women’s Open

Helped by a hole-in-one, Kelsey MacDonald secured a spot in next month’s US Women’s Open and was joined in passing a qualifying test for the event at Bedminster in New Jersey by Carly Booth.

The Scottish duo joined Swede Caroline Hedwall and England’s Meghan MacLaren in earning the berths up for grabs in a 36-hole shoot-out at the Buckinghamshire, where MacDonald had double cause for celebration after making her ace at the 153-yard 14th in the second round.

Carly Booth shared top spot in the US Women's qualifier. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

She came through along with MacLaren in a three-way play-off for the final two spots after Booth and Hedwall, a three-time Solheim Cup player, had finished joint-first with one-under-par 143 totals.

Booth, who lost out in a Twitter poll for a spot in last week’s event on the LPGA Tour, had her fate in her own hands on this occasion and finished in style with a birdie.

“It was a roller-coaster out there,” said the two-time LET winner. “The wind was switching and it was raining sideways. It was like a battlefield, but I stayed strong, stayed positive and stayed patient.”

The 24-year-old will be making her second US Open appearance after being exempt for the 2013 event, as will MacDonald, who came through the same test in 2014.

“It was a bit daunting,” said the 26-year-old of that experience at Pinehurst, “so I know that this year I will enjoy the experience a lot more and feel more comfortable. I just can’t wait. I’m buzzing!”

Worth $5 million, the US Women’s Open takes place on 13-17 July.