Scottish duo on course for European Tour cards

Robert MacIntyre eagled the last to join fellow rookie professional Connor Syme in a position to regain Race to Dubai status next season heading into the final round of the European Tour Qualifying School final in Spain.

On a day when David Law also kept his card hopes alive at Lumine Golf Club in Tarragona, 21-year-old MacIntyre and Syme, 22, both continued to handle the pressure-packed marathon test as though they were experienced campaigners in the paid ranks.

Syme cemented his top-10 position with a 67 to give himself a great opportunity to secure a lofty position on the leaderboard after the sixth and last round, sitting joint-third on 15-under in a battle to finish in the top 25 and ties.

The Fifer, who recorded top-15 finishes in both the Portugal Masters and Dunhill Links in his first two outings as a professional, continued to ooze confidence as the action on the last two days moved solely to the Lakes Course.

He opened with back-to-back birdies, picked up further shots at the ninth and 11th before dropping his first shot in 48 holes at the 12th. That was all Syme was giving back, though, and a birdie to finish after reeling off five pars added up to another great day’s work for the young Scot

“It has been a great last three days to get myself in this position and I’m delighted,” said Syme, who is coached by his dad Stuart, a PGA pro who owns Drumoig Golf Centre.

“Today probably wasn’t as good as I had played the last couple of days but sometimes it is going to be like that in a six-round event.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a scorecard in my hand five days in a row but I’m delighted with my position and hopefully I can kick on again tomorrow.”

Asked about his expectations at the start of the event, he added: “It is so difficult as there are so many good players here this week.

“All you can really do is control yourself and I obviously felt good about my game. I played solid at second stage last week and I felt confident coming in.

“It’s just about taking it to the golf course and so far it’s been pretty positive. Now I just need to keep doing what I have been doing.”

MacIntyre, who is also experiencing the pressure-packed test for the first time, had dropped out of the card zone after covering his last four holes in two-over in the fifth round.

But the left-hander from Oban is back where it matters with a circuit to go after carding a five-under 66, which saw him make four birdies in the first 14 holes then bounce back from his only bogey of the day at the 16th by rolling a 20-footer for that closing eagle.

That moved MacIntyre to 11-under, leaving him alongside nine others as exactly 25 players are currently on course to clinch those coveted European Tour cards at the end of one of the toughest tests in golf.

Law, who missed out by a couple of shots two years ago and was also in the mix with a round to go last year, has given himself a chance to make it third-time lucky. The Aberdonian covered his last 10 holes in two-under for a 69 to sit just two shots outside the magic mark on nine-under.

Scott Henry, the other Scot to survive the 72-hole cut out of nine hopefuls at the start, broke 70 for the fourth day running with a three-under 68 that contained four birdies.

That moved him to five-under but, having opened with a damaging 78 on Saturday, it will need something really low for him to get in the mix on the last day.

Englishman Sam Horsfield holds a three-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard after carding a 67 to move to 19-under, with Dane Jeff Winther next best after he came home in 30 for a best-of-the-day 64.

Two other English players, Matthew Baldwin and Charlie Ford, are alongside Syme on 15-under, as is Swede Kristoffer Broberg, who is facing this test after finishing 166th on the Race to Dubai.

Others on course to secure cards include Spaniard Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, who jumped into a share of 10th spot on the back of a 65.

But former Scottish Open champion Johan Edfors has work to do to regain his place at the top table in European golf, as do Tom Lewis, Julien Quesne, Gary Stal and Simon Khan.