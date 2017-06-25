Scott Henry gets a boost as Andres Romero wins BMW International

Scott Henry handed himself a much-needed confidence boost as Andres Romero recorded his first European Tour triumph in ten years by holding off Masters champion Sergio Garcia in the BMW International Open in Munich.

The event had already proved notable for Henry after he’d made the cut for the first time in 14 attempts this season since regaining a seat at the top table in European golf through finishing second in the Qualifying School last November.

With that burden having been lifted from his shoulders, the 30-year-old Clydebank man carded a brilliant 66 in Saturday’s third round before closing with a spirited 71 to finish joint tenth with a 10-under-par 278 total. The effort was Henry’s best on the main Tour since he finished joint fourth in the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in 2013, when he narrowly failed to hang on to his playing privileges.

“I certainly hope it can be the turning point in my season, “ he said after securing a cheque for close to £30,000 and jumping to 196th in the Race to Dubai. “I actually played better than my scores this week, but I can’t complain as I’ve obviously been very poor recently.”

Romero, who finished third behind Padraig Harrington and Garcia in the 2007 Open Championship at Carnoustie, had slipped to 837th in the world and was playing on a sponsor’s invitation in Germany.

Making the most of that opportunity, the 36-year-old signed off with a seven-under 65 for his 17-under total, finishing a shot ahead of Garcia (69), Belgian Thomas Detry (66) and Englishman Richard Bland (69).

“After ten years without winning on the European Tour, I’m really happy,” said Romero. “This is going to be life-changing because I wouldn’t have any category if it hadn’t been for this win.”

Garcia, who missed a short par putt at the 16th, was happy with his first performance on European soil as Masters champion. “Any time you have a chance of winning, there’s a lot of good things,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep working hard and keep putting myself in these kind of situations.”