Scots switch winter training camp to Florida

After heading to the United Arab Emirates for the last six years, Scotland’s leading amateurs will now prepare for the new season at a winter training camp in Florida.

A total of 17 players, including seven currently at college in the United States, are getting the chance to spend some time with Scottish Golf coaches at Bishops Gate Golf Academy over the next month.

“This is another great opportunity for the players to work on their golfing skills and fitness for an extended period,” said national coach Ian Rae.

“It is a fantastic facility, an hour from Orlando, and the camp will allow us to improve links with the US-based players and their coaches.

“There will be 17 players involved in total across the three weeks. The US-based players are coming in first for a week during their Thanksgiving break.”

They include Nairn’s Sandy Scott and Rory Franssen from Inverness, as well as Connie Jaffrey (Troon Ladies), Jessica Meek (Carnoustie Ladies), Heather Munro (Monifieth), Rachel Walker (Dumfries & County) and Clara Young (North Berwick).

Among those heading over the Atlantic in the coming few weeks to work with Rae, David Patrick and Spencer Henderson are Robert MacIntyre and Craig Howie, two members of Scotland’s title-winning side in the European Team Championship this year.

South African Amateur champion Craig Ross and Calum Fyfe will also be making the journey, as will Scottish Women’s Order of Merit winner Hannah McCook and Chloe Goadby.

The group is made up of four under-18 players - Eric McIntosh, Jamie Stewar, Hazel MacGarvie and Shannon McWilliam.

Connor Syme is not going to the US as he is on a run of three invitational events in Australia, a reward for his win in the Australian Amateur Championship back in January.

“We want to build on what’s been another successful season, with players performing well in a number of major individual events and our back-to-back European Men’s Team Championship victories,” added Rae.

“There has been good progress in the female game and having a mixed group over the winter period will help us continue that momentum.

“As well as supporting these players, we’re always looking at the progress of other Scots who are playing well and ensuring those out in the US are keeping in close contact.”