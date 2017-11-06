Scotland needs experienced voices to plot game’s future

Even on the European Tour, it’s a burning issue. “What’s going on in Scottish Golf?” was a question being asked of myself and the other Scottish scribes out in Belek to cover the Turkish Airlines Open by players, caddies and officials.

Recent developments at the governing body, including chief executive Blane Dodds announcing he’s off to take up a similar role at Tennis Scotland and a proposal to hike up the affiliation fee paid by club members being put on hold, are grabbing everyone’s attention. The good thing about that is it shows that people care, which is why the views, for instance, of people like Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Marc Warren, David Drysdale, Scott Jamieson and also Craig Connelly, a caddie who has won two majors with Martin Kaymer, should be part of the Scottish game’s future.

Paul Lawrie, too, of course, bearing in mind the terrific work he does at all levels of the game in this country and the input of someone like him and Gallacher, in particular, due to them both running successful junior foundations, could prove every bit as helpful and important as what Scottish Golf will hear from people at the grassroots at next month’s public forum in Stirling.