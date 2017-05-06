Scotland claim historic GolfSixes win

Scotland claimed the first-ever victory in the new GolfSixes event after Marc Warren holed an 18-foot eagle putt at the last for a 3-2 win over Belgium in today’s opening session at the Centurion Club in St Albans.

“Our first experience doesn’t get any better, finishing with an eagle,” said a smiling Warren after converting an opportunity that had been set up by his team-mate, Richie Ramsay, finding the green with a rescue from 245 yards.

The putt was close to being for a half after Thomas Detry, playing with Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts, hit the hole with a chip from through the back of the green and couldn’t believe his eyes as the ball spun away.

It was the third time in the match that the Scots had got their noses in front, having won the first and third, both with pars, only for the Belgians to hit back with birdies at the second and fourth.

“I think between the lot of us, we were six or seven-under,” said Ramsay as he highlighted the quality of golf in the match.

The victory earned the Scots a place in the record books after the opening three matches all ended in draws on a cold morning in Hertfordshire.

The event is aimed at attracting a new audience to the game, with innovations including a shortened format, pyrotechnics, a shot clock and walk-on music.

“The whole atmosphere was quite relaxed and there was a wee bit of banter between the teams,” said Warren, who is bidding to repeat a 2007 World Cup success achieved with Colin Montgomerie.

“Once you are over the ball, I suppose it’s just like a normal event because, at the end of the day, you want to perform well.

“But, between shots, we are definitely chatting and interacting more and trying to enjoy ourselves a wee bit. It might do both of us some good to take that attitude into a normal event.”

In the other game in Scotland’s group, Thailand and Spain drew 1-1, leaving the Scots in top spot heading into their second match against Spain.

Other opening-session winners were Australia, France and Portugal, who beat Welsh duo Bradley Dredge and Jamie Donaldson 4-0.

Hosts England, represented by Chris Wood and Andy Sullivan, drew 2-2 with India in their opening match.

Session 1 results

England 2, India 2

Denmark 1, The Netherlands 1

Thailand 1, Spain 1

Scotland 3, Belgium 2

Australia 1, USA 0

Wales 0, Portugal 4

South Africa 0, Italy 0

Swede 2, France 3