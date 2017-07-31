Sandy Scott sets pace in Scottish Amateur qualifying

Seemingly refusing to be outdone by his younger sibling, Nairn’s Sandy Scott heads the field after the opening round of the new-look Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship in Prestwick.

After 13-year-old Calum won his first national title at the recent Global Golf Post Scottish Under-16s and became one of the youngest-ever Scots to earn a Boys’ Home Internationals call-up, big brother has perhaps felt a little extra sibling rivalry.

Sandy certainly rose to the occasion on day one in Ayrshire, taking route 66 to post a five-under-par effort over the historic Prestwick links to head a quartet of players a stroke further back.

In line with a number of other countries, the championship has changed from straight knockout to 36-hole strokeplay qualifying over Prestwick and Prestwick St Cuthbert’s, with the leading 64 players (and ties) reaching the match play stages.

“I played really well and hit the ball better than the last few weeks,” said 19-year-old Scott. “I didn’t miss many greens which was key and managed to get up and down for par when I needed to which kept my momentum going.”

While Calum has a little work to do in a tie for 73rd spot after his three-over effort, there were no such problems for Calum Fyfe (Cawder), Banchory’s Sam Locke, Ed Wood from Crow Wood and Musselburgh’s Benn McLeod on four under.

Balmore’s Chris Maclean, recently selected for the forthcoming Men’s Home Internationals after a fine season, continued his good form with a three-under 68 at Prestwick.