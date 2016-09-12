Ryder Cup call for Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and JB Holmes

Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and JB Holmes have been named as United States’ Ryder Cup captain’s picks by Davis Love.

It means there is currently no place on the team for two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson.

Kuchar and JB Holmes both finished joint fourth at the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick on Sunday but Fowler could only manage 59th, which cost him his place at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club for the season finale, and left him sweating over his place.

However, Love put him out of his misery late last night with a phone call to leave Watson, who tied 20th yesterday, the one anxiously waiting with one more pick to come after the Tour Championship.

Love will announce his final captain’s pick on 25 September, after the Tour Championship.

The Ryder Cup begins on 30 September.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>