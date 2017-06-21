Russell Knox relishing Travelers Championship title defence

It was one of the most memorable celebrations we’ve seen for some time. After rolling in a 12-foot putt on the final green to win the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour last season, Russell Knox instinctively reached for his cap and tossed it away.

On a short video clip posted by the US circuit on social media this week, it shows that Knox had copied some famous figures with his spontaneous gesture, having also been the reaction of the likes of Tom Watson, Tiger Woods and Jonny Miller after some of their success.

“I felt like the Incredible Hulk when it went in – I could have ripped my shirt off,” said Knox of what had prompted him that day, the nice memories coming flooding back as he prepared to defend his title this week at TPC River Highlands at Cromwell in Connecticut.

The 32-year-old – his birthday was today – re-lived that winning putt when he returned for the event’s media day in May and holed it again at the first attempt. With the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson in the field this time around, the Scot faces a tough task to make a first successful defence, but he’s certainly relishing the prospect.

“It is obviously amazing to come back to a place where you’ve won,” said Knox, who posted a 14-under-par 266 aggregate to finish a shot ahead of Jerry Kelly as he added this title to his WGC-HSBC Champions victory in China the previous year.

“I’ve only done it twice and I sure would like to get used to it more often. There’s so many great memories, including that putt I made on the last hole and getting to re-live that was cool when I came back for the media day a few months back.

“This is one of my favourite courses on the PGA Tour. 2012 was the first year I played here and missed the cut. But I remember packing up my stuff thinking this is a course I could win on, which is kind of weird I know. There’s not a hole I feel uncomfortable on.

“In 2010, I remember watching this event on TV and Bubba Watson beat Corey Pavin and Scott Verplank in a play-off. In Bubba and Corey, you had one of the longest and one of the shortest hitters in the game in play-off. That shows what a great course this is as it allows everyone in the field to have a chance to win.

“You can shoot a mega-low score, as Jim Furyk did on the Sunday last year (firing the first 58 on the PGA Tour). But, as the day goes on, shooting under par is a great score if you are teeing off at 1 or 2pm. The course changes significantly as the day goes on, particularly the firmness of the greens, and I think players like that.”

McIlroy, who added the event to his schedule after missing a number of tournaments this season due to a niggling rib injury, will be aiming to bounce back from missing the cut in last week’s US Open, as will Day in what is his final appearance before next month’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

“Absolutely,” replied Knox, who also suffered an early exit in the season’s second major at Erin Hills, to being asked if he was excited about defending his title in such a top-quality field.

“You always want to have the best players in the field. It means more world ranking points, but it’s more a bragging thing.

“Whoever wins this week can say, ‘hey I beat Rory, Jordan, Jason and Bubba’, There’s an incredible field here this week and whoever wins is going to have to earn it. They are capable of shooting unbelievable scores.

“For me, missing the cut last week was disappointing, but I didn’t play nearly as bad as I scored and hopefully coming back here can be the kick-start to a big summer.”