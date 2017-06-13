Rory McIlroy to play in Scottish Open at Dundonald

Rory McIlroy has handed next month’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links a massive boost after revealing that he’s added the Aberdeen Asset Management-sponsored event to his schedule.

It will be the world No 2’s first appearance in the event since he played at Royal Aberdeen in 2014, having been forced to withdraw from the following year’s tournament at Gullane due to an injury sustained playing football with his friends.

McIlroy then sat out last summer’s event at Castle Stuart but will now join the likes of Open champion Henrik Stenson when the tournament, part of the European Tour’s Rolex Series, visits the Ayrshire venue for the first time.

“I’m going to play (the) Scottish, so I’m going to play Irish (Portstewart), Scottish and The Open (Royal Birkdale), which is a great links run,” revealed the four-time major winner in a press conference at Erin Hills ahead of this week’s 117th US Open at the Wisconsin venue.

McIlroy, who finished joint-14th behind Justin Rose at Royal Aberdeen before going on to become Open champion for the first time the following week at Royal Liverpool added: “I don’t know much about Dundonald. I know it’s close to Troon. That’s really about it. I know I can drive there. Having to get the boat from Larne to Troon will be fine.”

McIlroy’s presence at the event is sure to boost ticket sales, especially after it had seemed he was set to miss out again after the Irish Open, which is hosted by the Rory Foundation, moved to the slot immediately before the Scottish Open on the European Tour schedule.

In addition to Stenson, who, of course, is returning close to where he won The Open at Royal Troon last July after a titanic tussle with Phil Mickelson, the 28-year-old will be joining the likes of 2015 winner Rickie Fowler, his fellow American Matt Kuchar, defending champion Alex Noren and Scottish No 1 Russell Knox in a strong field.

It is also believed that Spaniard Jon Rahm is set to confirm his participation in the $7 million event, which takes place on 13-16 July, in the next couple of weeks.