Rory McIlroy to play in first Rolex Series event at Wentworth

The European Tour’s next Rolex Series is set to get off to a flying start after Rory McIlroy confirmed today that he will be teeing it up in the first event.

The four-time major winner will be the star attraction at the BMW PGA Championship when it takes place at Wentworth from 25-28 May.

McIlroy won the European Tour’s flagship event in 2014 before missing the cut in his defence of the title.

He didn’t play in the tournament last year, but is looking forward to being back at the Surrey venue, where the West Course has been revamped.

“The BMW PGA Championship is the first Rolex Series event and I’m really excited for that,” said the world No 2 . I think it’s a huge thing for the European Tour and I want to be a part of it.

“I am a very proud member of the European Tour and I think it’s only right that I am there.

“BMW have been a huge supporter of golf for a number of years now and I’m happy to come back to Wentworth.”

Launched at the end of last year, the Rolex Series is a schedule comprising of eight tournaments, all with a minimum prize fund of $7 million.

“I’m excited to get back to Wentworth and hopefully I can emulate some of the golf I played in 2014,” added McIlroy.

“I know there have been a few changes to the golf course and I’m excited to see those.

“The BMW PGA Championship feels like the start of the British golf season and you know everyone is excited. Hopefully the weather is good and people come out in their droves like they always do.

“Playing in front of those fans is always a pleasure because they are so knowledgeable and they come out in their numbers, so I’m really looking forward to going back.”