Robert MacIntyre wins MENA Tour event on second pro start

Have your say

Rising Scottish star Robert MacIntyre has taken just two attempts to land his first professional victory.

The 21-year-old from Oban underlined his potential in the paid ranks by winning the MENA Tour’s Sahara Kuwait Golf Championship.

A shot off the lead heading into the final round, MacIntyre made seven birdies in a closing 65 for a 14-under-par total at Sahara Golf & Country Club in Kuwait City.

He won by two shots from Englishman Luke Joy, with MacIntyre’s fellow Scot, Daniel Hendry, sharing third spot with three others.

The victory vindicated MacIntyre’s decision to head to the Middle East to get ready for the second stage of the European Tour Qualifying School next month.

On his pro debut a fortnight ago, the Glencruitten left-hander closed with a course-record 64 to finish joint-third in the Jordan AYLA Golf Championship.

MacIntyre, who played in this year’s Walker Cup in Los Angeles, opened with a 78 in that event but is now a combined 25-under-par for his last five rounds.

“I’m absolutely delighted as it’s been a memorable week for me,” he said after receiving the winner’s trophy from Yousef Abdulaziz Al Qatami and Wael Abdulrahman Al Welayti, both members of the Sahara Kuwait’s golf advisory committee.

“I holed putts when I needed to and that was the key to my success.”

MacIntyre is the fourth Scot to win on the MENA Tour after Paul Doherty, Clarke Lutton and David Law.

“I played golf the way I used to as an amateur and never let the pressure of turning pro affect my game,” he added.

“It was fun playing on the MENA Tour. The competition is great and so is the atmosphere and I look forward to playing more events next season.”