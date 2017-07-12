Rickie Fowler: US Open defeat left me mad inside

Rickie Fowler reckons he doesn’t need to show any outer anger either to win a second Scottish Open title in three years or to become golf’s latest first-time major winner next week, writes Martin Dempster.

The American came in for criticism in the media at home for seeming not particularly disappointed at losing out to Brooks Koepka in last month’s US Open despite being in the hunt from start to finish at Erin Hills.

Responding to that at Dundonald Links, he said: “I’ve always been someone that doesn’t exactly show their emotions, whether it’s on the golf course, off the golf course.

“Inside I was p***ed off, but I’m not going to show that. On the golf course, I want to control my emotions. I’ll be mad inside, but I’m going to try to channel that in the right direction.”

Fowler, who produced a wonder shot at the 72nd hole to secure his Scottish Open title success two years ago at Gullane, is pleased to be back at this event after missing out at Castle Stuart last summer due to scheduling issues caused by the Olympics.

“I was a little bummed that I wasn’t able to make it back last year, but, after getting the win at Gullane, it’s great to be back in Scotland,” said the world No 10.

“The Scottish Open has been great for me going into the Open, having my best finish [joint-second behind Rory McIlroy at Hoylake] after playing in this event for the first time at Royal Aberdeen.

“Links golf is probably my favourite and I think there’s a lot of good that can happen these next two weeks. This year everything has been trending in the right direction, having been in contention in the first two majors.”